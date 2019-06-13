REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Delay Moses Lake shutdown decision until July 15

Fornebu, Norway - June 13, 2019: REC Silicon ASA previously announced that the FBR facility in Moses Lake, Washington would be placed in a long-term shutdown by June 30, 2019 if access to polysilicon markets in China was not restored.



The Company's Board of Directors has decided to delay placing the FBR facility in a long-term shutdown until July 15, 2019. This delay will enable the Company the time necessary to evaluate any developments which may indicate the re-opening of solar grade polysilicon markets in China as a result of expected talks between the United States and China at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28 - 29, 2019.



Production at the FBR facility was curtailed in mid-May as previously announced by the Company.



Additional information regarding the shutdown of the FBR facility will be provided with the Company's second quarter earnings release on July 25, 2019.



For further information, please contact:

James A. May II, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +1 509 989 1023

Email: james.may@recsilicon.com



Nils O. Kjerstad

IR Contact

Phone: +47 9135 6659

Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no



About REC Silicon

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the Company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.



For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



