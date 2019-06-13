

MIAMI-DADE-COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Burger King has launched a new Upside Down Whopper in celebration of the third season of Netflix series 'Stranger Things.'



The hamburger chain, in partnership with Netflix, announced it will start selling an Upside Down Whopper sandwich, which is just a regular Whopper served upside down, from June 21st in select locations in cities including Miami, Houston, Boston, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York.



'The King of flame-grilling is turning upside down,' Burger King said in a press release. 'The Upside Down Whopper sandwich features exclusive packaging and the same ingredients as the original Whopper, served upside down.'



The upside-down is an alternative universe in 'Stranger Things,' a show set in the 1980s that centers around the lives of four boys. The new season premiers on July 4.



Participating restaurants will also have limited-edition T-shirts and pins as well as Burger King crowns and ketchup packets.



Burger King will also include DoorDash delivery as part of the promotion. Starting Wednesday, Burger King will sell a Whopper meal for $5 on the app with no delivery charges if the whole order costs more than $10. Customers need to enter the code 'STRANGER' to access the deal on the DoorDash app or website.



