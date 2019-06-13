

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway should be removed from federal service for numerous violations of the Hatch Act, according to the Office of Special Counsel.



Special Counsel Henry Kerner urged President Donald Trump to fire Conway in a letter sent Thursday, calling her disregard for the Hatch Act's restrictions on federal employees engaging in political activity 'unacceptable.'



'As a highly visible member of the Administration, Ms. Conway's violations, if left unpunished, would send a message to all federal employees that they need not abide by the Hatch Act's restrictions,' Kerner wrote. 'Her actions erode the principal foundation of our democratic system -- the rule of law.'



Kerner pointed to Conway's numerous media appearances touting the success of Trump's re-election campaign and disparaging Democratic presidential candidates.



The OSC, which is unrelated to former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, described Conway as a repeat offender who has ignored the agency's requests to come into compliance with the Hatch Act.



'Ms. Conway's actions and statements stand in stark contrast to the culture of compliance promised by your White House Counsel and undermine your efforts to create and enforce such a culture,' Kerner told Trump.



He added, 'Therefore, OSC respectfully requests that Ms. Conway be held to the same standards as all other federal employees, and, as such, you find removal from federal service to be the appropriate disciplinary action.'



Perhaps not surprisingly, a statement from White House deputy press secretary Steven Groves suggests Trump is not likely to follow the OSC's recommendation.



Groves called the OSC's assessment of Conway's actions 'deeply flawed' and claimed recommending her removal violates her 'constitutional rights to free speech and due process.'



'Its decisions seem to be influenced by media pressure and liberal organizations - and perhaps OSC should be mindful of its own mandate to act in a fair, impartial, non-political manner, and not misinterpret or weaponize the Hatch Act,' Groves said.



