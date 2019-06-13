Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.: Aquarius Surgical Technologies Announces Proposed Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2019 / Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. (ASTI: CSE) announces that on June 12, 2019 it initiated a non-brokered Private Placement offering of Units to raise a minimum of $500,000 and up to a maximum of $3 million from accredited investors. Each Unit in this proposed placement will be priced at $0.35, and will comprise one fully paid common share and one-half of a share purchase warrant; each whole share purchase warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional share at a price of $0.70 during the period up to thirty months from the closing date of the placement. Closing of the proposed new Placement Offering is subject to all relevant regulatory and other consents and approvals.

About Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.

Aquarius Surgical Technologies is an exclusive provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical laser systems and consumables for multiple medical disciplines, principally in the field of urology. Solutions also include clinical education, service, support and maintenance. ASTI is focused on increasing the availability of services for patients, enhancing the quality of patient care, improving operationally efficiencies and reducing total operational costs.

For more information, please contact:

Gordon Willox, President

Phone: 844-441-9090

Phone: 905-853-9090

gordonwillox@live.ca

Cathy Hume, Investor Relations

Phone: 416-868-1079 x 231

Email: cathy@chfir.com

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of the Corporation should be considered highly speculative. Except for historical information contained herein, this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc. will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Aquarius Surgical Technologies Inc.

