

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) revealed earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $691 million, or $1.64 per share. This compares with $3733 million, or $8.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Broadcom Limited reported adjusted earnings of $2.33 billion or $5.21 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $5.52 billion from $5.01 billion last year.



Broadcom Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.33 Bln. vs. $2.24 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.21 vs. $4.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.18 -Revenue (Q2): $5.52 Bln vs. $5.01 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $22.5 Bln



