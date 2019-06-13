Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2019) - Paul Pedersen, Co-Founder & CEO of Nextleaf Solutions talks about the company being the first to have a patent issued around the production of cannabinoid distillate.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/nextleaf-solutions-cannabinoid-extraction-ceo-clip-90sec/

Nextleaf Solutions is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on June 15 - June 16, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS)

www.nextleafsolutions.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45610