

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Friday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are May figures for industrial production, retail sales, fixed-asset investment, unemployment and property investment.



Industrial production is called steady at 5.4 percent on year, while FAI is also tipped to be unchanged at 6.1 percent. Retail sales are predicted to climb an annual 8.0 percent, up from 7.2 percent in April. The jobless rate was 5.0 percent in April, while property investment spiked 11.9 percent on year.



Japan will see final April numbers for industrial production; the previous reading suggested an increase of 0.6 percent on month and a drop of 1.1 percent on year.



New Zealand will provide May figures for food prices and also see May results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ. Food prices dipped 0.1 percent on month in April, while the manufacturing PMI score was 53.0.



Hong Kong will see Q1 numbers for industrial production; in the three months prior, output added 0.2 percent on quarter and 1.3 percent on year.



Malaysia will release April data for unemployment; in March, the jobless rate was 3.4 percent and the participation rate was 68.2 percent.



