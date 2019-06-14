Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market to hit $800mn by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Delaware, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market is predicted to hike from USD 400 million in 2018 to around USD 800 million by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights, Inc. report. The market growth is characterized by technological advancements in vehicle telematics & infotainment systems and the growing emphasis on strengthening the regulations for driver safety by government institutions. Increasing number of fatalities in road accidents is prompting transport departments to undertake new initiatives to minimize the accidents by allowing vehicles to communicate with their surroundings.

According to the World Health Organization's global status report on road safety 2018, the number of annual road traffic fatalities reached 1.35 million. The growing uptake of vehicles is leading to an increase in traffic on freeways as well as in urban and rural areas. This has led government institutions to frame new legislation to curb the impact of road accidents by strengthening the norms for driver safety.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3383

The Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) segment is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of over 10% in the C-V2X market during the forecast timeline due to the growing emphasis on developing smart city projects around the world. Within the smart urban infrastructure, various sensors and centrally controlled traffic signals regulate traffic flows through cities. With communication units installed in both the cars and infrastructure components, drivers can get critical alerts such as curve speed warning, red light violation warning, railroad crossing violation warning, reduced speed zone warning, and stop sign gap assist. Such warnings can play a critical road in preventing accidents as well as violations of traffic regulations.

The C-V2X hardware segment is projected to dominate the cellular vehicle-to-everything market over the forecast period due to large-scale deployments of hardware components such as chipsets, antennas, and roadside units. Chipsets play an important role in facilitating cellular communication between vehicles and infrastructure components. Leading chipset manufacturers are investing significantly in developing chipsets to enable C-V2X communication.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 151 market data tables & 25 figures & charts from the report, "Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) Market Size By Communication Type (Vehicle-to-Network (V2N), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Person (V2P)), By Component (Hardware, Software), By Application (Fleet Management, Autonomous Driving, Collision Avoidance, Intelligent Traffic System, Parking Management System), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand (ANZ), South Korea, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE), Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 - 2025" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/cellular-vehicle-to-everything-c-v2x-market

The collision avoidance segment is projected to hold a majority cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market share of around 30% by 2025. With extensive research being conducted on Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), the use of inter-vehicle cooperative (active) safety systems is being increasingly studied & tested in vehicles to avoid vehicle collisions. Industry and government consortia, such as the Vehicle Infrastructure Integration Consortium (VIIC), Crash Avoidance Metrics Partnership (CAMP), and the Car2Car Communications Consortium in Europe, are conducting advanced research in collision avoidance technologies using V2V communication technology. Such initiatives are expected to facilitate large-scale commercialization of these systems in the cellular vehicle-to-everything market.

The commercial vehicle segment in the cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) market is attracting more R&D and investments for autonomous driving technology to reduce fleet management costs in the transport sector. V2V communication technologies are being extensively tested and deployed for platooning applications in commercial fleets, wherein multiple trucks drive in unison in very close proximity.

The Europe C-V2X market held the highest market share of around 40% in 2018 and will maintain the market dominance over the forecast period. The key factors influencing the cellular vehicle-to-everything market growth are large-scale initiatives by the automotive industry associations and government authorities for the rapid testing and deployment of autonomous & connected car technologies.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3383

Browse Related Reports:

Autonomous Cars Market Size By Level of Autonomy ( Level-1, Level-2, Level-3, Level-4), By Type (Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, South Africa), Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 - 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/autonomous-car-market

Vehicle Tracking Market Size By Product (Wired, Wireless), By Vehicle (PCV, LCV, HCV, Two-Wheeler), By Technology (Active, Passive), By Application (Private Cars, Logistics, Construction, Fleet Management, Two-Wheeler Tracking) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Netherlands, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, KSA, South Africa, UAE), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 - 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/vehicle-tracking-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: sales@gminsights.com

Web: https://www.gminsights.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg