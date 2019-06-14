Suntech Mono PERC Half-cell Module Wins the "Top Performer of DNV-GL 2019 PV Module Reliability Scorecard"

WUXI, China, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 4, 2019 (Beijing Time), the SNEC 13th (2019) International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Exhibition & Conference was officially held. At this show, Suntech's mono PERC half-cell module was granted the title of "Top Performer of 2019 PV Module Reliability Scorecard" by DNV-GL (PVEL LLC).

Suntech's mono PERC half-cell module has excellent performance. Its half-cell battery design minimizes the module's internal loss and as a result the power is greatly increased. With a lower operating temperature and a higher peak power coefficient than products of the same specification, Suntech's mono PERC half-cell module can bring additional power gains to customers. Both the 78-cell large sheet design and the higher power density effectively reduce the installation area and save costs in labour and balance of systems. This maximizes the photovoltaic system's economic superiority and output power; boasting advanced battery technology and leading packaging technology, Suntech's mono PERC product is greatly welcomed in the market.

DNV-GL is the world's largest independent energy and renewable energy consulting company. In 2012, DNV GL developed the Product Qualification Program (PQP) to provide PV power plant investors with independent and consistent reliability and performance data, and module manufacturers with fair and professional independent qualification services.

It's reported that the Bills of Materials of module manufacturers shortlisted among "Top Performers of 2019 PV Module Reliability Scorecard" have been 100% certified and tested. To ensure the fairness of the test and selection, the modules of all manufacturers are tested using the same method under the same conditions. Moreover, a leveling comparison is conducted.

After winning the title of Top Performer of 2018 PV Module Reliability Scorecard, Suntech was shortlisted to this list in 2019 again. This is not only a high affirmation of Suntech's reliability, but also the greatest recognition of Suntech's quality. Suntech is always devoted to promotion of the conversion efficiency of products, continuously enhances the R&D of new technologies, improves the manufacturing techniques, wholeheartedly provides photovoltaic products with high quality, high reliability and high cost performance for customers by virtue of the state-of-the-art technical advantages and the excellent manufacturing level and actively contributes to the goal of "grid parity" for photovoltaic power generation.