

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) said that it would price an initial public offering of its truck unit Traton AG in a range of 27.00 euros to 33.00 euros per share, making the IPO worth up to 1.898 billion euros. It values the truck unit at up to 16.5 billion euros in the offering.



The company expects to begin the offer period on June 17, 2019 and end on June 27, 2019. The first day of trading for Traton shares is expected on June 28, 2019.



Frank Witter, CFO of Volkswagen, said, '..... We are now all set for the decisive phase. The IPO is driven by the aim to create value for our stakeholders.'



Volkswagen expects to trade Traton's shares on the regulated market segment (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stockholm (Large Cap Segment) on June 28, 2019.



Volkswagen and Traton have agreed to a customary lock-up period of 6 months from the first day of trading. All proceeds from the sale of base shares as well as over-allotment shares will flow to the existing shareholders, Traton said in a statement.



