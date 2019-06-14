sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
14.06.2019 | 08:04
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 May 2019

London, June 13

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MAY 2019

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 4.3
2AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.4
3NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 3.1
4Swire Pacific AIndustrialsHong Kong 2.9
5Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands 2.8
6Synchrony FinancialFinancialsUnited States 2.8
7VerizonTelecommunicationsUnited States 2.8
8VodafoneTelecommunicationsUnited Kingdom 2.8
9OrangeTelecommunicationsFrance 2.8
10Singapore TelecommunicationsTelecommunicationsSingapore 2.7
11East Japan RailwayConsumer ServicesJapan 2.6
12TescoConsumer ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.6
13Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.6
14Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan 2.6
15BPOil & GasUnited Kingdom 2.6
16SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.5
17China MobileTelecommunicationsChina 2.5
18CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.5
19INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.4
20TotalOil & GasFrance 2.4
21Bangkok Bank **FinancialsThailand 2.4
22Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities FundFinancialsOther 2.4
23ENIOil & GasItaly 2.3
24Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer ServicesHong Kong 2.3
25NokiaTechnologyFinland 2.3
26BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.1
27TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 2.1
28BBVAFinancialsSpain 2.0
29Japan TobaccoConsumer GoodsJapan 1.9
30PanasonicConsumer GoodsJapan 1.9
31Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 1.9
32CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 1.7
33BayerHealth CareGermany 1.6
34Alps ElectricIndustrialsJapan 1.5
35NomuraFinancialsJapan 1.3
36HalliburtonOil & GasUnited States 1.3
37ApacheOil & GasUnited States 1.2
38PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 1.1
39AlconHealth CareSwitzerland 0.4
40RohmTechnologyJapan 0.2
Total equity investments89.6
Cash and other net assets10.4
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2019% of Net Assets
Europe36.7
Asia Pacific16.4
Japan14.6
United Kingdom11.4
United States8.1
Other2.4
Cash and other net assets10.4
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2019 % of Net Assets
Financials23.1
Health Care17.2
Telecommunications15.7
Oil & Gas12.6
Consumer Services7.5
Industrials7.2
Consumer Goods3.8
Technology2.5
Cash and other net assets10.4
100.0

As at 31 May 2019, the net assets of the Company were £130,505,000.

14 June 2019

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:
27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


