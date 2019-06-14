Coface SA: COFACE SA enters into the SBF120 index

Paris, 14 June 2019 - 8h00

COFACE SA enters into the SBF120 index

The Index Steering Committee of Euronext has decided to include COFACE SA in the SBF120 index. This decision will be effective from Friday, June 21st, 2019 after market close.

The SBF 120 is one of the leading Paris stock market indices. It tracks the top 120 companies, in terms of market capitalization and liquidity.

This entry follows the increased market capitalization and share liquidity of Coface, which reflect the strengthening of its fundamentals since the launch of its Fit to Win strategic plan.





FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2019 (subject to change)

H1-2019 results: 25 July 2019 (after market close)

9M-2019 results: 23 October 2019 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA's integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group's website:

http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM)

please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2018 and our 2018 Registration Document.





COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA





