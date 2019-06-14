

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch export growth improved for the fourth month in a row in April, while annual growth in retail sales eased for a second month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The volume of exports grew 1.9 percent year-on-year in April, following a 1.7 percent rise in March.



In April, main groups that showed notable rises in exports were machines and chemical products.



The volume of imports edged up 0.1 percent in April from a year earlier.



Another report from the statistical office showed that annual retail sales growth rose 2.3 percent in April, slower than 4.1 percent increase in the previous month.



Sales of non-food products advanced 1.6 percent over the year and that of food products rose by 0.2 percent.



Online sales surged 15.9 percent in April from a year earlier.



