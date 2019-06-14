Veoneer Publishes Swedish Prospectus

STOCKHOLM, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veoneer, Inc. ("Veoneer") (NYSE: VNE) (SSE: VNE SDB), a pure-play company focused on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Automated Driving (AD), today announced publication of the Swedish prospectus for admission to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm of up to 114,972,130 Swedish Depositary Receipts representing shares of Veoneer common stock.

The Swedish prospectus regarding admission to trading of Swedish Depositary Receipts, each representing one share of common stock in Veoneer, on Nasdaq Stockholm was registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority on June 14, 2019. The Swedish Depositary Receipts are traded in the Large Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol "VNE SDB" and with the ISIN code SE0011115963.

The suspension of issuances of Veoneer Swedish Depositary Receipts that went into effect on May 20, 2019 has been lifted and issuances of Swedish Depositary Receipts have resumed without limitation. Veoneer will cover the deposit fee charged by SEB for conversion of common stock into Swedish Depositary Receipts for the 30-day period following the publication of the Swedish prospectus but will not cover any other fees or expenses charged by brokers or other institutions in connection with the deposit.

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on June 14, 2019 at 8.30am CEST.

Veoneer designs and manufactures products and solutions for active safety, autonomous driving, occupant protection and brake control. Veoneer is a new technology company that is building on a heritage of close to 70 years of automotive safety development. Veoneer has 9,200 employees in 13 countries. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Veoneer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

