Sun, Ta-Chien, Ph.D. Professor at Chinese Trust Business College (CTBC), expresses Taipei Fuhsing Private School is one of the most famous private schools in Taiwan. Many parents take a lot of effort to get the admission to study in this school for their children every year. Both learning knowledge and integrity are stressed in this popular school.

He admires that Miss Lin is a wonderful teacher with love and patience. She also has a remarkable teaching skill on language and mathematics. Every student trusts and loves her very much. It is a great pleasure for students and parents to have such a distinguished teacher in the Six-Sin class.

Taipei Fishing Private School Lin Chia huei encourages Six-Sin Children:

Learning and growing up in elementary school for two years (5th and 6th grades) is my infinite pride. I watched you become a small adult from ignorance to reason and concern. There may be many ups and downs in this process, but in retrospect, they are sweet and happy memories. Our relationships will always be in my heart!

After graduation, you will soon enter junior high school. During adolescence, you are faced with more diversified activities, greater learning pressure and interpersonal issues. There are many challenges waiting for you. However, I believe that as long as you can use the teacher's three methods of "observation, focus, and action", Liuhsin's children will be able to successfully pass the junior high school stage and create a better future and become a happy person who can also make others happy.

Teacher Lin encourages the children's minds to let the world share this teaching method. It is good for children all over the world. This kind of care is also an indispensable part of education.

The school spirit of the Taipei Fishing Private Shool is internationally renowned. At the same time, I also wish the students of Liuhsin of Teacher Lin Chia huei say to remember the teacher's words and will be able to fly higher and farther in the future with extraordinary results.

