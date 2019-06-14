As from June 17, 2019, paid subscription shares issued by Pharmacolog i Uppsala AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid Subscription Shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: PHLOG BTA B 2 ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012673481 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 175293 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8 5030 1550.