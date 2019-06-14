

WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities Group plc (UU.L) said, Steve Fraser, Chief Operating Officer, will resign later in the current year. Steve joined United Utilities in 2005. He will be joining Cadent Gas Limited as Chief Executive.



Steve Mogford, United Utilities Chief Executive, said: 'Steve leaves us at a time when we are finishing this current five year regulatory period in a strong position and are well placed for the next, having received fast track status in Ofwat's assessment of our 2020-2025 business plan.'



