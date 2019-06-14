sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,236 Euro		+0,108
+1,18 %
WKN: A0Q4EC ISIN: GB00B39J2M42 Ticker-Symbol: UUEC 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,235
9,405
11:22
9,284
9,404
11:22
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC9,236+1,18 %