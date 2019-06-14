

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving lower on Friday as rising tensions in the Middle East and weak industrial output data from China added to concerns over slowing global growth.



China's industrial output growth slowed to a more than 17-year low of 5 percent in May amid an escalating trade war with the United States, a government report showed.



Worries about Italy were also back on the radar for investors, with Eurogroup President Mario Centeno calling on the country to come in line with the EU's budget rules.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 15 points or 0.29 percent at 5,360 after closing marginally higher on Thursday.



Automaker Renault dropped half a percent and Peugeot fell 1.3 percent. Reuters reported that the U.S. has denied requests by Tesla, General Motors Co. and Uber for waving 25 percent tariffs related to Chinese products.



On the data front, France's consumer price inflation slowed at a faster-than-expected rate in May, data from the statistical office Insee showed.



The consumer price index rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in May, slower than 1.3 percent in April. The flash estimate was 1.0 percent.



