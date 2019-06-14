Velodyne Integrator DGWorld Showcases Advanced Vehicle Automation

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Stand A50) will demonstrate how its smart, powerful lidar solutions can advance port terminal automation at TOC Europe in Rotterdam, 18-20 June. Velodyne will highlight customer applications that show how its lidar sensors can be used in crane steering, container handling, internal terminal vehicles (ITV), automated guided vehicles (AGV), forklifts, and terminal security/yard monitoring systems.

DGWorld solutions demonstrate how Velodyne's intelligent lidar sensors are helping port and terminal operators deliver consistent service quality and achieve increased safety. (Photo: Business Wire)

DGWorld (Stand B21A), a Dubai-based Velodyne integrator, will showcase autonomous taxis, ITVs, AGVs, and terminal operation vehicles that use Velodyne lidar sensors to run autonomously. These vehicles use advanced artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and self-driving systems to bring greater precision and efficiency to port and terminal operations.

"Autonomous vehicles (AV) can reduce costs in port and terminal operations, and bring improved reliability and predictability," said Gautam Ahuja, Business Development and Sales Director, DGWorld. "Velodyne's state-of-the-art sensors provide the range, 360-degree field of view, and resolution that our AVs need to synchronize and optimize logistics movements within a port."

DGWorld is a leading provider of advanced autonomous solutions for seaports, airports, and urban cities. DGWorld is working with international port terminal operators in automating their ITVs, with projects that are being implemented at ports.

"DGWorld solutions demonstrate how Velodyne intelligent lidar sensors are helping port and terminal operators deliver consistent service quality and achieve increased safety," said Erich Smidt, Executive Director Europe, Velodyne Lidar. "DGWorld's technology taps the full power of Velodyne's rich computer perception data to help determine the safest way to navigate and direct AGVs and terminal operation vehicles in complex, busy work environments."

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne provides smart, powerful lidar solutions for autonomy and driver assistance. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Velodyne is known worldwide for its portfolio of breakthrough lidar sensor technologies. In 2005, Velodyne's Founder and CEO, David Hall, invented real-time surround view lidar systems, revolutionizing perception and autonomy for automotive, new mobility, mapping, robotics, and security. Velodyne's high-performance product line includes a broad range of sensing solutions, including the cost-effective Puck, the versatile Ultra Puck, the autonomy-advancing Alpha Puck, the ADAS-optimized Velarray, and the groundbreaking software for driver assistance, Vella.

About DGWorld

Conceptualised in 2013 in Dubai, DGWorld opened the first robotics development park and demo centre in Dubai and the entire MENA region. DGWorld has been developing products and solutions using advanced AI, automation, and self-driving systems. DGWorld has stimulated the levels of development in the field of AI and robotics technologies, from self-driving automobiles to operating robotics systems by voice command to AI-powered server configurations and working for the concept for digitization and converting Smart Cities to the next level of robotic cities. DGWorld has been working with Velodyne Lidar since 2016, during the development of the autonomous kit, and became a Velodyne integration partner in 2018.

