Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas, Inc.; Immunophotonics, Inc.: Immunophotonics and Clinical Laserthermia Systems Announce Immuno-Oncology Research Collaboration and Clinical Trials for Cancer Patients with Solid Tumors

Collaboration will Combine Immunophotonics' Proprietary Drug, IP-001, and CLS's TRANBERG Laser Thermal Therapy System and imILT Method

ST. LOUIS and LUND, Sweden, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunophotonics, Inc. and Clinical Laserthermia Systems, AB (STO:CLS B) (CLS) today announced they have entered into a research collaboration agreement to support a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for cancer patients with certain solid tumor indications. The research will utilize each company's respective products and methodologies during treatments and is intended to support early phase clinical trials facilitated by a leading clinical organization.



Eligible patients with solid tumors will be treated using the locally administered CLS Immunostimulating Interstitial Laser Thermotherapy (imILT) method, followed immediately by an intratumoral injection of Immunophotonics' lead asset, IP-001. Under the agreement, the CLS TRANBERG Laser and single-use products will be used in eligible patients enrolled in the clinical trial.

"Our goal for the trial is to determine safety and tolerability of IP-001 in patients with thermally ablated solid tumors and to assess potential enhanced immunological effects of intratumoral injection of IP-001 as an adjunct to tumor ablation," said Tomas Hode, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Immunophotonics, Inc. "We look forward to this collaboration with CLS and are excited to learn more about the potential synergistic effects between the two technologies."

"CLS is tremendously excited with this opportunity to deliver our TRANBERG technology and imILT in this clinical trial and to be part of the development of a new cancer treatment," said Lars-Erik Eriksson, CEO of CLS. "The trial will provide CLS with extensive safety data and experience from new users, as well as information of the potential for imILT in conjunction with IP-001 injection."

About Clinical Laserthermia Systems

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB. Further information is available on www.clinicallaser.se .

About Immunophotonics

Immunophotonics, Inc., a private biotechnology company focused on the burgeoning field of Interventional Immuno-Oncology, is developing drugs to improve outcomes of interventional oncology procedures, such as tumor ablation and ablative radiation. Their lead compound, a polymer.

The TRANBERG|Thermal Therapy System has not yet received market clearance for immune stimulating interstitial laser thermotherapy (imILT) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States of America (USA).

Media Contact for Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB:

TopSpin Communications

Joe Waldygo

P: +1 480-363-8774

E: joe@topspinpr.com

Contact Information

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB:

Lars-Erik Eriksson, CEO

P: +46 70 290 33 00

E: lee@clinicallaser.se