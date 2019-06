Thrace Plastics is an established international producer of technical fabrics and packaging that is moving into a 7.9% EPS CAGR phase to FY21 following recent capex programmes. The current valuation overlooks these prospects in our view, presenting investors with an opportunity to participate in a re-rating that we would expect to result from the conversion of investment into the delivery of improving returns, profits and cash generation.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...