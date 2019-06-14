Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a Day Three recap of the Global ABS 2019 conference in Barcelona. The conference became noticeably less crowded throughout the afternoon on the third and final day, as some ABS pros caught early flights home or were out enjoying the sunshine in Barcelona. The day started with the Annual Global ABS Structured Credit Investor Roundtable and was followed by 15 panels, several of which were devoted to emerging or peripheral market topics such as the Chinese ABS market and ABS markets in Russia and Eastern Europe. Today's schedule also included panels on new opportunities in European RMBS, the differences between the U.S. and European CLO markets, and "green labels" for ABS deals.

Related Publications: (available at www.kbra.com

Global ABS 2019 Conference in Barcelona: Day 3 Recap

Global ABS 2019 Conference in Barcelona: Day 2 Recap

Global ABS 2019 Conference in Barcelona: Day 1 Recap

European Securitisation Supply Forecast: Down but Not Out

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

CONNECT WITH KBRA

Twitter

LinkedIn

Download the iOS App

YouTube

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190614005334/en/

Contacts:

Analytical Contacts:

Matt Horner, European Structured Finance

+353 1 588 1240

mhorner@kbra.com



Adam DeJong, European Structured Finance

+353 1 588 1270

adejong@kbra.com



Brian Ford, CFA, Structured Finance Research

(646) 731-2329

bford@kbra.com