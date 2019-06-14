Construction on the Lommel project started in October. The facility, owned by Flemish investment company Limburgse investeringsmaatschappij, will sell power to a zinc manufacturer and is also entitled to a premium of €0.0479 on top of the market power price.French energy company Engie has announced completion of its 99.5 MW Crystal Solar Park Lommel, in Belgium. The project, near the town of Lommel in the Flemish province of Limburg, is owned by investment agency, Limburgse investeringsmaatschappij. Local zinc and lead manufacturer Nyrstar signed a 15-year PPA in July to purchase some of the power ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...