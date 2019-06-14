Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED

("AJGF" or the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)

LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Transaction in Own Shares

14 June 2019

The Company announces that on 14 June 2019 it purchased 113,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of GBP 2.10973 per share. These shares will be held as treasury shares.

Following this purchase, the total number of shares in issue in the Company will be as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the purchase referred to above Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the purchase referred to above 4,487,186 Treasury Shares 44,194,284 Ordinary Shares

From 14 June 2019, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 44,194,284.