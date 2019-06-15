The global stock market index (GDOW) continues to trade at a critical level. The U.S. stock market leading indicator Russell 2000 (RUT) has a more constructive though somehow similar setup. The setups do not look like there is a giant stock market crash coming. This has the looking of a consolidation with a bullish outcome sooner or later. Let's review 2 charts in this article: the Global Dow Index representing global stock markets as well as the Russell 2000 which is our leading indicator for U.S. stock markets. The Global Dow Index GDOW monthly chart over 20 years is the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...