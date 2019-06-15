Colorful and Whimsical Men's Dress Socks and More Are On Sale for Father's Day at Sock It to Me

Shoppers Can Save 10 Percent on their Order of Fun, Stylish and Comfortable Socks for Dear Old Dad

MILWAUKIE, OR / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2019 / The founders of Sock It to Me, a company that features a wide variety of socks and underwear including silly, sassy and Sasquatch styles, are pleased to announce that they have launched a special Father's Day promo. Shoppers who are looking for men's dress socks or other Father's Day gifts for the special man in their life can use the coupon code RADDAD to save 10 percent on their order.





To check out the line of the Sock It to Me LUXE socks, which feature unique style with a touch of wit and plenty of comfort, please visit https://www.sockittome.com/mens-luxe.html.

















As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Sock It to Me know that life is too short to wear drab and boring socks and underwear. This inspired them to launch Sock It to Me and provide men and women alike with fun socks and comfy underwear that is colorful, funny, and enjoyable to wear.





For instance, even if Dad wears a suit and tie to his job, he can still have a lot of fun underneath his pants legs with a pair of the luxurious Egyptian cotton blend socks that have a reinforced heel and toe-and regal lions printed all over them. The socks, which would make a great Father's Day gift for the guy who claims to be King of the House, include plenty of Kings of the Jungle on the colorful yet super stylish socks.





"You're going to feel great in Sock It to Me. Why? Because our socks and underwear have a little magic in them-just like you," the spokesperson noted.





About Sock It to Me:





At Sock It to Me, they make fantastic things that people can wear that will give them colorful confidence. Sock It to Me truly means, "Bring It On!" Sock It to Me believes everyone has a unique voice that deserves to be heard. The company's team believes in unicorns, Sasquatch, and all the magical things that color outside the lines. They believe that the world would be a better place if everyone felt encouraged to be their authentic self. For more information, please visit https://www.sockittome.com/.





Sock It to Me

9592 SE Main St.

Milwaukie, OR 97222





Media Contact: Name

Sara Jean





Media Contact: Email

sarahjean@sockittome.com





Media Contact: Phone

503.419.6428





Contact:





Sara Jean





sarahjean@sockittome.com





503.419.6428





SOURCE: Sock It to Me

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/548907/Colorful-and-Whimsical-Mens-Dress-Socks-and-More-Are-On-Sale-for-Fathers-Day-at-Sock-It-to-Me