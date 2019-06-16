

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) said that its registers were back online after a systems outage prevented customers from making purchases in stores across the U.S. for about two hours on Saturday.



The company clarified that the temporary outage was the result of an internal technology issue, and not security related issue.



The company noted that its technology team worked quickly to identify and fix the issue.



'After an initial but thorough review, we can confirm that this was not a data breach or security-related issue, and no guest information was compromised at any time,' Target said in a statement.



