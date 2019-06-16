Addiko: Addiko Bank, which specializes in private clients and SMEs, is planning to go public in Vienna. According to Austrian media reports, the current owner, the financial investor Advent and the EBRD, want to sell at least 50% plus one share to institutional investors. Addiko Bank emerged from the Eastern European business of Hypo Alpe Adria. Advent holds 80% and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) about 20% of the Addiko Bank through the Luxembourg holding AI Lake. According to its own data, the Austrian-licensed bank currently has around 800,000 customers and 197 branches in Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Montenegro. According to insiders, the corporate value of the financial institution should be around Euro 850 mn. Addiko is supposed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...