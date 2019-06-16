Valneva: Austrian French biotech company Valneva SE announced progress of its ongoing Phase 2 study for its leading, unique Lyme disease vaccine candidate, VLA15, into the main study phase. An independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has cleared two dosage levels to be used for clinical development. Wolfgang Bender, Chief Medical Officer of Valneva, commented, "We are pleased that the run-in safety data confirm our hypothesis that we can proceed with higher doses than initially studied in Phase 1. Given the well-understood mode of action, high anti- OspA antibody titers are key to deliver a highly effective vaccine that will address the significant unmet medical need arising from the increasing spread of Lyme disease". Preliminary Phase 2 results (primary endpoint) ...

