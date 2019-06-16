

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) said Phase 2 BLAST study found that with a median follow-up of 59.8 months, the median OS for BLINCYTO-treated patients was 36.5 months. More than half of patients who achieved a complete MRD response following the first cycle of BLINCYTO treatment were alive at five years.



The Phase 2 BLAST study evaluated BLINCYTO or blinatumomab in patients with minimal residual disease or MRD-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia or ALL.



The Phase 2 open-label BLAST study enrolled 116 patients with MRD-positive Philadelphia chromosome-negative (Ph-) B-cell precursor ALL in first or subsequent complete hematologic remission after at least three intensive chemotherapy blocks of treatment.



Of the 116 enrolled patients, OS was evaluated for 110 patients with less than five percent leukemic blasts, including 74 patients who received hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) in continuous complete remission (CCR) after BLINCYTO treatment.



Results showed that in 84 patients who achieved a complete MRD response, median OS was not reached compared to 14.4 months for those who had measurable MRD.



Safety results among MRD-positive patients were consistent with the known safety profile of BLINCYTO.



