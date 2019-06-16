

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corp. (INTC) said Sunday that it launched an accelerator program that will help grow early-stage startup companies in Israel in key industries, including artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and other data-centric technologies.



The program, called Ignite, will select 10 to 15 pre-seed to seed-stage start-ups to participate in a 20-week program, with Intel and industry experts mentoring entrepreneurs on product, business, management and technical development.



The Ignite program will begin operations in Israel this year. Intel plans to subsequently expand the program to additional countries.



Intel said it has no plans to seek equity in or rights to intellectual property from selected companies.



