

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Monday see May results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, the index score was 51.8.



Japan will release May numbers for department store sales and Tokyo condominium sales. In April, nationwide department store sales were down 1.1 percent on year and Tokyo-area department store sales fell an annual 0.8 percent. Tokyo condo sales plummeted 39.3 percent in April.



Indonesia will provide May figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In April, imports were worth $15.10 billion and exports were at $12.60 billion for a trade deficit of $2.51 billion.



Singapore will see May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In April, imports were worth SGD41.28 billion and exports were at SGD44.25 billion for a trade surplus of SGD2.97 billion.



