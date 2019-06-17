Unified Video Platform Enables Mongolsat to Securely Deliver OTT and TV Everywhere Services, Provides Roadmap for Future

BroadcastAsia 2019 -- Verimatrix (Paris:INSD), the leader in redefining the standard for connected devices and services with an innovative combination of security and data analytics, and moTV.eu today announced that they are jointly securing DVB-S delivery services offered by Mongolsat Networks. Leveraging the moTV.eu OTT/IPTV/hybrid platform, the Verimatrix Video Content Authority System (VCAS) DVB Hybrid deployment protects Mongolsat's Freeview TV service to set-top boxes (STBs). Additionally, the Verimatrix MultiRights OTT solution enables advanced TV Everywhere delivery by providing digital rights management (DRM) for OTT content streamed to mobile devices.

VCAS for DVB Hybrid enables Mongolsat Networks to deploy a modern broadcast video system that extends subscriber reach by integrating premium OTT delivery through HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) and MPEG-DASH protocols. It is also completely compliant with applicable DVB standards and pre-integrated with a broad range of headend and major STB chipset vendors.

"In order to respond to the rapidly rising demands for multi-screen delivery in the Mongolian pay-TV space, we knew we needed to find a flexible and scalable platform for multi-DRM support, but we were also looking for a vendor that we could fully trust," said Mr. Bumchin N, general manager at Mongolsat Networks. "Verimatrix came to the forefront due to its outstanding and reaffirmed reputation for providing a modernized and adaptable approach to security. We are excited to be among those who are able to quickly react to changing security models with VCAS."

The addition of MultiRights OTT enables Mongolsat Networks to solve multi-DRM challenges by providing harmonized rights management across networks and devices. The framework allows for the inclusion of any third-party DRM scheme and client devices under the VCAS umbrella for complete end-to-end management of revenue security.

"Maximizing the monetization of content across a multi-screen delivery environment comes with several challenges, and Mongolsat Networks selected Verimatrix as we are able to future-proof its services for years to come with this comprehensive VCAS deployment," said Steve Oetegenn, COO of Verimatrix. "This single content authority approach eliminates technical and commercial challenges of extending DVB Hybrid services, so that Mongolsat can maintain its focus on expanding business models and staying ahead of competition."

moTV.eu, the systems integrator for this deployment, develops complete end-to-end ecosystems for pay-TV operators from the source of the stream through transcoding up to the end-user applications.

"moTV.eu is happy to support Mongolsat Networks in its expansion to offer OTT services for second screen devices, working alongside Verimatrix. Mongolsat's subscribers will have options to view their favorite channels not only on linear services, but also using catchup, time-shift and VOD," said Radim Benovsky, sales director, moTV.eu

About Mongolsat Networks

Mongolsat Networks is a direct-to-home satellite TV service provider. Its Mongolsat FreeViewTV service delivers more than 80 channels of local and foreign channels using set-top box without any monthly fee. The service is delivered in high quality to essentially anywhere in Mongolia. To learn more, visit www.mongolsat.mn.

About moTV.eu

moTV.eu is an OTT/IPTV/hybrid platform, which includes the complete system of processing and distribution of streams in unicast, multicast and broadcast users' applications and administration of customers. The entire system comes from one supplier, ensuring its reliability and eliminating complicated and expensive integration of multiple systems and new features from different suppliers.

About Inside Secure/Verimatrix

Inside Secure/Verimatrix (Euronext Paris INSD) is redefining the standard for connected devices and services with an innovative combination of security and data analytics that maximizes revenues, protects reputations and enables growth. The company serves a range of industries and markets, including entertainment, mobile, computer networks and internet of things (IoT). The company offers easy-to-use software solutions, cloud services and silicon IP that provides unparalleled security and business intelligence. With more than 24 years of experience and a solid reputation, Inside Secure/Verimatrix protects customers' most valuable content, transactions, applications, and communications. With 18 office locations in 12 countries supporting more than 1,200 customers, the company is uniquely positioned to secure and enable the connected future. For more information, visit www.insidesecure.com and www.verimatrix.com.

