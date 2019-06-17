

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is merging four separate units to create a larger entity that will invest in private companies, real estate and other deals, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.



The new unit's exact structure will be determined in the next few months and it will have about $140 billion of assets. The unit will also raise funds from outside investors, rather than putting up its own money, Journal reported.



