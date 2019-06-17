Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2019) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) ("Manganese X") Manganese X has been notified by Mountain Spring Oil and Gas Limited (MSOG) that there has been an extension from the previous date of June 14th in acquiring their anticipated oil and gas property located in Western Canada, until July 11th 2019.

The vendor of the property is presently under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA), involving a court process. The court has granted a further stay of proceedings to July 11, 2019. MSOG's bid is already lodged, and as previously informed, it was the highest bid (all cash). MSOG and Manganese X will be looking forward to the July 11 results.For further details, please refer to https://relieffromdebt.ca/elcano-group/

Manganese's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition, our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

