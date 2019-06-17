The recent momentum displayed in the Vista Cinema product suite will continue unabated at CineEurope 2019 following Vista's February '19 Customer Conference and the launch of its new products at CinemaCon

Vista Entertainment Solutions (Vista Cinema), the leading provider of cinema management software for global cinema exhibition and the founding company of Vista Group International (NZX ASX: VGL), announced an enhanced product suite in April this year. Just two months on, evidence-based showcasing of new Vista products will feature at CineEurope.

Vista Horizon, MovieTeam's Attendance Forecasting, Vista Digital, Paperless Tickets, and Film Manager are a snapshot of Vista Cinema's innovation. Delivering new opportunities to meet the demands and challenges of exhibition, now they are market ready and part of the CineEurope line-up to be showcased.

Vista Horizonis Vista's response to exhibitor demand, unlocking the opportunities that lie within operational cinema data. Its three key components Stream, Store, and Discover - together provide a next-level business intelligence experience, delivering real-time operational data insights and enabling cinemas to make informed decisions faster. Data can be streamed around a circuit in real-time revealing insights and enabling flash reporting to allow responding to trends as they unfold. Storing operational data in full detail in the cloud, exhibitors can discover new possibilities via the product's dashboards and self-service analysis tools.

Also optimised for mobile, Vista Cinema's operational cinema data warehouse solution offers new and improved business outcomes; it is now in use with several Vista customers and is available for demonstration at Vista's CineEurope hub.

MovieTeam, Vista Cinema's cloud-based staff scheduling solution was released to market in 2016 and continues to penetrate the cinema exhibition world at pace. The product's latest feature 'Attendance Forecasting', boosted through joining forces with Vista Group company Cinema Intelligence has already proven a winner with US-based cinema/brewery Flix Brewhouse by delivering impressive labour cost savings to the chain. Vista has prepared a Case Study documenting the Flix journey and the product will be available for demonstration at Vista's booth #101.

Let's Talk Digital is an invitation Vista is extending to CineEurope exhibitor guests. Vista's digital offering is based on a new customer partnership model that includes Web, Mobile, Kiosk, and Digital Signage and was unveiled at Vista's February 2019 conference. Vista's digital experts work with cinemas to design, build, and manage a consistent guest engagement experience based on a suite of highly functional omni-channel components.

Focus is on crafting an experience that is unique to the cinema using brand and tailored configuration of sales touchpoints. Integration with the full suite of Vista Cinema software unlocks additional functionality that takes the offering to another level. "Talk Digital" with Vista's experts at #101.

Paperless Ticketscan evolve and adapt to the moviegoer: sending cloud hosted digital tickets to guests gives them an easy point of reference and one that can change and develop; Vista calls this the "the living ticket". Aside from the obvious environmental and cost savings impacts, via the sharing of moviegoer contact information, digitally delivered tickets create the beginning then track the continuation of a customer journey that does not rely on Loyalty membership. When a customer's journey is captured in this way, it becomes a powerful tool to support guest engagement for example, by driving targeted content to the living ticket.

Film Manager built in 2018 in collaboration with a Vista Cinema customer has proven life-changing for the Film Programmers who use it. That was exactly Vista's goal when work began to enable film schedules to be created from a central hub for every cinema in an exhibitor's circuit. Control; workflow; time saved; sessions policies, and real-time box office sales review (to support schedule adjustments and maximise circuit revenues), summarise the key benefits of this fantastic new product. Film Manager is intuitive, browser-based, and one system, which means centrally created schedules can be sent directly to cinemas and adjustments made collaboratively at cinema level.

Integrations with Vista Group companies Cinema Intelligence ('CI') and Numero push the boundaries of Film Manager. CI enables film performance forecasting to automatically generate schedule recommendations and optimise guest attendance, whilst Numero enables access to film performance data at a national level to help guide a programmer's decisions.

Visit Vista Cinema at CineEurope Booth #101.

About Vista Entertainment Solutions:

Vista Entertainment Solutions Ltd (Vista Cinema) is the global leader in cinema management software solutions with installations in more than 100 countries around the world and an estimated 40% global market share in the Large Cinema Circuit market. The Vista Cinema software product line comprises multiple modules, integrated and scalable, suited to cinema exhibitors operating 20+ screens and 100s of cinemas. Vista Cinema is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, and has offices located in Los Angeles, London, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Beijing, Cape Town, and Mexico City.

