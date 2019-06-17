Today Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL; "ALC") announced long-term lease agreements with Air Caraïbes and FrenchBee, part of Groupe Dubreuil Aéro, for three new Airbus A350-900 and one new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, on lease from ALC's order book with Airbus. The three A350-900s are scheduled to deliver to Air Caraïbes starting in 2019 through 2020, the first of which delivered to the airline on June 12, 2019 on lease to FrenchBee. The A350-1000 is scheduled to deliver to the airlines in Fall 2021.

"ALC is pleased to announce these four A350 lease placements, as well as celebrate the first A350-900 delivery to Air Caraïbes and FrenchBee," said Steven F. Udvar-Házy, Executive Chairman of Air Lease Corporation. "Both airlines continue to excel as pioneer airline partners serving France, the French Caribbean and South Indian Ocean markets and Pacific with a growing fleet of technologically advanced and fuel-efficient aircraft."

"Airbus long-haul aircraft have played an integral role in our customer-focused success for over 15 years and we are confident that the innovative and highly efficient A350-900 and A350-1000 will continue to contribute immensely to Air Caraïbes and FrenchBee's long-term success and growth," said Marc Rochet, Chief Executive Officer and President of FrenchBee and Board Member of Air Caraïbes. "We are thrilled to celebrate this new deal with ALC and invest in additional leased aircraft."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including expected delivery dates. Such statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future results, prospects and opportunities and are not guarantees of future performance. Such statements will not be updated unless required by law. Actual results and performance may differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions. For more information, visit ALC's website at www.airleasecorp.com.

About Air Caraïbes

Air Caraïbes is the regional and long-haul airline of the French Caribbean, headquartered in Les Abymes in Guadeloupe.

About French Bee

French Bee SAS, styled as Frenchbee, and formerly French Blue, is a French low-cost, long-haul airline based at Paris Orly Airport. It operates to Reunion Island and San Francisco to Tahiti.

