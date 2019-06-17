



HONG KONG, June 17, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Leading security token platform Polymath has today announced a strategic collaboration with digital identity verification solution Blockpass. Blockpass will provide clients of the Polymath platform with a streamlined identity verification solution, simplifying user onboarding and decreasing required resources in the process. This partnership cements both companies' ultimate goal of simplifying processes in the blockchain ecosystem, and providing easy and manageable solutions for regulated businesses.Polymath is a decentralized platform that makes it easy to create and manage security tokens. In addition to providing the technology to power security tokens, Polymath gives security token issuers access to the Polymath Service Provider Marketplace, where Blockpass will be listed as a KYC provider.Headquartered in Hong Kong, Blockpass is a leading RegTech and Compliance platform which provides digital identity verification as a service. Through its vast network of partners, Blockpass is creating an ecosystem of pre-verified customers for easy and seamless customer onboarding for any regulated business and industry. The Blockpass portfolio of KYC Connect products allows businesses to implement the right solution for their needs through the use of an API.Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO stated: "This partnership is the latest step we have taken to streamline the painstaking and cumbersome process of onboarding investors. There are many synergies between Polymath's proposition and our own, in that we are both striving to create simplified and compliant solutions.""We are very excited to announce our collaboration with Blockpass," said Kevin North, CEO of Polymath. "This represents our continued efforts to provide Polymath issuers with access to best-in-class KYC solutions like Blockpass."Blockpass continues to work on expanding its uses and features, with multiple partnerships announced this year, including Waves, Tokenomica, the BBFTA and Ethfinex. There have been a number of updates to the app, with the most significant seeing the release of Face Match Certification.About Blockpass IDNThe goal of Blockpass IDN (http://www.blockpass.org/) is the global realization of identity for the Internet of Everything. Through the use of blockchain technology and smart contracts, Blockpass is a production-ready Regtech platform offering shared regulatory and compliance services for humans, businesses, objects and devices. As this identity system supports verification of humans (KYC), objects (KYO) and connected devices (KYD), it will enable the development of new applications that rely on a trusted connection between human, corporate, and device identities. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.About PolymathPolymath (https://polymath.network) is a decentralized platform that makes it easy to create and manage security tokens. The platform simplifies the complex technical challenges of creating a security token and aims to bring the multi-trillion dollar financial securities market to the blockchain.