Geiko in Kyoto









Kyoto, Japan, June 17, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - As the amount of people visiting Japan and Kyoto increases, the interest in different parts of Japanese cultural points also increase. With this, more people wish to participate in these events such as Ozashiki Asobi, which is a banquet or party where guests can watch Maiko and Geiko perform, play games and have interesting conversations.One problem that faces foreigners that come to Japan is that in order to join such events, you need to have both an understanding of Japanese, and to have also had the experience of having attended such an event. Many establishments have a 'No First Timers' rule which potentially closes the restaurants off to many visitors from abroad.Geisha Japan and Maiko Club are looking to change this by creating special events that allow for visitors to Kyoto to participate. At the current time they have a foreign interpreter on hand, but this will soon change as this person returns back home. Geisha Japan are therefore looking to bring in more English speaking staff to allow for foreigners to be able to participate.The project can be found at: https://en.japankurufunding.com/projects/maiko-club/They are looking to raise money via crowdfunding to bring in English speakers so that they can carry on offering special events for foreigners that wish to join in and learn more about Maiko. They also will have staff to help people learn more about Maiko via their social media.Project Information- Time Period: June 14th 2019 - July 24th 2019- Project Target: 1,000,000 Yen- Returns: Two types of Returns available, traditional products such as traditionally made fans and hair pins used by Maiko, and experience based returns such as invitation to Ozashiki Asobi as well as private parties held with a Maiko.About Geisha JapanGeisha Japan is a company that looks to bring the culture of Maiko in Kyoto to foreigners all around the world. As the world of Geisha is pretty strict, it is important to foster people that can help support and cheer on the girls that take this style of life.About JAPANKURU FUNDINGJAPANKURU FUNDING is a Japanese based crowdfunding site, that allows for the project page to be curated in 3 different languages, English, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese. This allows for funding to be collected from all over the world.For more information, please contact: info@japankurufunding.com.Source: Japankuru FundingCopyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.