Officials of Norsk Titanium (Norsk), the global leader in additive manufacturing of aerospace-grade titanium components announce the successful completion of the latest phase of Boeing's rigorous Material Allowables Program, which characterizes the Additive Manufactured Rapid Plasma Deposition (RPD) Process. This significant milestone, and the completion of all pre-production requirements, enables select structural titanium parts to begin long-term production upon completion of contractual terms.

"We have prepared all necessary production operations facilities, equipment and personnel to coincide with this Boeing milestone enabling high-rate production following qualification. Our Plattsburgh, New York facility is truly a 21st century advanced additive manufacturing center of excellence, and the work of the Norsk and Boeing teams to prepare for this moment has been outstanding," said Norsk President and CEO Michael Canario.

Following the successful qualification of the first additive manufactured structural titanium component certified for commercial use, Norsk has been in continuous production for more than two years. During that time Norsk and Boeing continue to work to expand additive manufacturing applications. Additionally, Norsk successfully qualified their Plattsburgh, New York Development and Qualification Center (PDQC), demonstrating that the same parts could be successfully manufactured on multiple machines in multiple locations.

"Following the initial success, our relationship and activities with Boeing have continued to expand. We are currently conducting more testing to expand the list of potential part candidates and exploring improvements in the machine to deliver larger, more complex parts," concluded Canario.

About Norsk Titanium

Norsk Titanium is the world's pioneering supplier of aerospace-grade, additive manufactured, structural titanium components. The company is distinguished in the aviation industry by its patented Rapid Plasma Deposition (RPD) process that transforms titanium wire into complex components suitable for structural and safety-critical applications. Norsk Titanium is a tier-1 supplier to Boeing and is committed to cost-reducing aerostructures and jet engines for the world's premier aerospace manufacturers. RPD is the world's first FAA-approved, 3D-printed, structural titanium, delivering substantial lead-time and cost savings for aerospace, defense and commercial customers. www.norsktitanium.com.

