Experience Innovations with SIGN CHINA 2019 in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Known as the "Oscars" of Global Sign Industry, SIGN CHINA 2019 - Shanghai will be held during 18-20 September at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). The exhibition is expected to reach 100,000 square meters with 1,250 exhibitors, by then, new products and equipment from sign and LED industry, as well as one-stop solutions which apply to various fields.

Renowned Brands to be Found in SIGN CHINA

As of press time, nearly 800 exhibitors confirmed their booths, including over 500 leading enterprises in the industry, such as: GD HAN'S YUEMING, SENFENG, BEYOND, TAIPUSHENG, EZLETTER, WEESON, GANGLONG, HAILIDE, YUANYUAN, NAR, GUOSHUN, HUA R SHENG, EPSON, FLORA, HANDTOP, JHF, WIT-COLOR, FEIYEUNG UNION, YASELAN, SKY AIR-SHIP, INKBANK, ANHUI LIYU, DOCAN, JINGWEI, BANNERMATE, DONGHUA, SHANGHAI LIYU, BDX SIGNS, Lucite International, RAY CHUNG, Donchamp, LIANTRONICS, QIANGLI JUCAI, SANSI, MARY, RISHANG, BLUEVIEW, CHANGHONG, Goodview, QSTECH and DSEELAB. All together they will create a complete industrial chain of products, equipment and solutions for traditional & digital signage and LED application.

Innovation #1: New Sectors for Commercial Display, AV Integrated Systems and Retail

SIGN CHINA 2019 - Shanghai will add new exhibition sectors for commercial display, integrated systems and retail, to forge the world's only event with complete ecological chain for signage, digital textile printing, LED display, digital signage, commercial display, AV integrated systems and retail.

6 exhibition sectors will collaborate with each other, SIGN CHINA, LED CHINA, DIGITAL SIGNAGE, Textile & Screen Print, Retail China and Commercial Integration. More superior exhibitors, more comprehensive exhibition range, providing you a chance to experience world-class quality, catching up with the latest trend in the industry.

Innovation #2: Wide Range Application Here at Exclusive Sector for Acrylic

The pioneer in acrylic industry -- Lucite International takes its participation with well-known enterprises including RAY CHUNG, Donchamp, ZHANYU, Tachygem, Jun Shang, LEI MEI and Champion in SIGN CHINA 2019. More innovative application of acrylic in various segments will be presented by JUMEI, XINTAO, RESPECT, JUNSHENG, Huashuaite, HUALI and XINSHUNYA.

Network and Communicate with Industry Fellows here at FSA Summit

Experts and KOLs in the industry will be invited to FSA Summit 2019 to share new ideas. FSA Summit is an ideal platform for networking and to learn among community members for end users, advertising agencies, system integrators, designers, professional buyers and media.

Register Once to Visit 6 Conjoint Exhibitions

Click www.SignChinaShow.com to sign up for your exclusive visitor's badge! Only takes one registration, you could access to SIGN CHINA, LED CHINA, DIGITAL SIGNAGE, Textile & Screen Print, Retail China and Commercial Integration China, visiting 6 exhibitions at a time.

