Terveystalo Plc: Terveystalo's occupational health services to expand: Terveystalo acquires the occupational health operations from Welfare District of Forssa

Press Release 17 June 2019



Terveystalo will buy the occupational health operations of Welfare District of Forssa by an agreement signed on 17 June 2019. Terveystalo will also become the occupational health care provider for the Joint Municipal Authority.

Welfare District of Forssa offers occupational health services for the municipalities within the Welfare District of Forssa and for businesses and entrepreneurs in the region. The Welfare District has approximately 5,500 occupational health end-users. As a result of the deal, the employees working in the Welfare District will transfer to Terveystalo as old employees, and Terveystalo will acquire the required facilities as a service provider. The contract has an annual value of approximately EUR 1.4 million.

"We are very pleased to welcome the skilled employees of Welfare District of Forssa to Terveystalo. Together, we are able to serve the municipalities, businesses and occupational health customers of the area even better than today. Kanta-Häme is an important area for Terveystalo and we want to invest in growth and development in this area," says Toni Siiskonen, Director of Public services at Terveystalo.



Terveystalo in brief

Terveystalo is a listed company on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. Terveystalo is the largest health care service company in Finland with net sales and network. The company offers versatile primary and secondary health care services for corporate and private customers and the public sector. The nationwide network covers 260 locations across Finland. The clinic network is complemented by 24/7 digital services.