PRODWAYS: New application for Prodways Group's Rapid Additive Forging technology in the defense sector

Paris, June 17, 2019, at 8:00 AM,

Prodways Rapid Additive Forging (RAF) technology dedicated to the 3D printing of large dimension titanium parts for aeronautics applications is attracting interest from other industrial sectors. As part of a development project, MBDA, one of the global leaders in defense, has chosen Prodways RAF technology to produce massive titanium parts.

Prodways Rapid Additive Forging technology offers an alternative to conventional subtractive manufacturing processes and can reduce usual lead-times by around one semester, both for the supply and machining of titanium.

RAF technology is disrupting this type of manufacturing by printing, in record time, blank parts close to final dimensions that are easier and faster to machine.

For MBDA, the benefits are manifold: costs and lead-times cut by 25% compared to the conventional manufacturing processes, and a part that meets all technical requirements.

This initial success opens the way to the series production of parts based on Rapid Additive Forging technology.

Discover Prodways Group's Rapid Additive Forging at the occasion of Paris Air Show to be held from June 17 to 23, 2019 at the Le Bourget Parc des Expositions (hall 2B, booth F121).

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

Listed on Euronext Paris, the Group reported in 2018 revenue of €61 million.

Prodways Group is a Groupe Gorgé company.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com

INVESTOR CONTACTS

Actus Finance - Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 94/apetureaux@actus.fr

PRESS CONTACTS

Image 7 - Romain Grière

Press relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 70 05 46 / rgriere@image7.fr

Actus Finance - Manon Clairet

Financial press relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73/ mclairet@actus.fr

