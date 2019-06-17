

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices rose slightly in June, reports said citing data from the property website Rightmove on Monday.



House prices increased 0.3 percent month-on-month in June but remained flat on a yearly basis. Prices had advanced 0.9 percent on month and 0.1 percent annually in May.



At the same time, property prices in London declined 0.4 percent from May and decreased 2 percent on year in June.



The Bank of England is set to announce its next interest rate decision on June 20. The central bank is set to hold its key rate at 0.75 percent. Earlier, BoE Governor Mark Carney had indicated that a gradual and limited rise in interest rates may be needed in case of a smooth Brexit.



