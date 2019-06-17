

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Scottish Investment Trust Plc. (SCIN.L) reported that its return attributable to shareholders for the six months to 30 April 2019 dropped to 68 thousand pounds or 0.09 pence per share from 8.53 million pound or 10.84 pence per share in the previous year.



Income for the period grew to 12.88 million pounds from 11.25 million pounds last year.



The company declared the second quarterly interim dividend for the year to 31 October 2019 of 5.3 pence per share.The dividend is payable on 2 August 2019 to shareholders on the register on 5 July 2019. The ex-dividend date is 4 July 2019.



