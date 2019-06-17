

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (RBS, RBS.L) reported the impact of the merger of Alawwal bank and Saudi British Bank on RBS and its subsidiaries. Gain on disposal to NatWest Markets N.V., a unit of RBS, is at 0.4 billion pounds. Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of RBS are projected to benefit by 0.7 billion pounds as a result of the merger.



NatWest Markets N.V., under a consortium including NLFI and Banco Santander S.A., held an aggregate 40% shareholding in Alawwal bank.



