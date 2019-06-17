The cost effectiveness of solar energy is becoming a top priority in terms of the selection of end market products, writes EnergyTrend's Lions Shih. The result? A more varied and diverse module landscape alongside mono's continued rise.From the June edition of pv magazine TrendsTrend 1: Global demand grew throughout 2018, unaffected by China's "531 New Policy," and will reach a new high in 2019. Trend 2: Global demand continues to become less centralized and more geographically distributed, with the number of GW-level markets growing to 16. Trend 3: Mono-Si market share surpasses that of multi-Si, ...

