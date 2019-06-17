sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 17.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 608 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,84 Euro		+0,216
+2,50 %
WKN: 855383 ISIN: JP3359600008 Ticker-Symbol: SRP 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
SHARP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SHARP CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,685
8,814
09:46
8,672
8,841
09:12
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SHARP CORPORATION
SHARP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SHARP CORPORATION8,84+2,50 %