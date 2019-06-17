Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-06-17 08:57 CEST -- On June 17, 2019, the Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to approve the additional listing application of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS and to list its 1 000 000 additional shares in Baltic Main List. Proceeding from the above, 1 000 000 additional shares of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS will be listed on Thursday, June 20, 2019 or on a date close to it in case of unexpected circumstances. Thus, altogether 4 222 535 shares of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III (ISIN: EE3100127242) will be traded under the trading code EFT1T on or about June 20, 2019. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.