Avation PLC Announces GE Aviation and Avation Asset Transfer System

GE Aviation and Avation sign Asset Transfer System Agreement for Leasing Market

Digital Records System Streamlines Leased Asset Documents

LE BOURGET, FRANCE AND SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2019 / GE Aviation and Avation PLC today announced an agreement to provide the AirVault Asset Transfer System across the lessor's fleet of ATR72 turboprops, A220-300 A320 and A321 narrow-body jets, Boeing 777-300ER and Airbus A330-300 twin-aisle airplanes. The implementation is starting this month, with anticipated completion this year.

"By providing the expertise to digitally manage mission-critical records across Avation's fleet, we're strengthening the focus on asset lifecycle management and maintenance optimization for the aviation industry," said Gib Bosworth, director for GE Aviation.

The combination of GE's domain expertise in flight analytics and engine diagnostics to bring disparate data together and the digital leased asset transfer system capability will further enable web-based fleet maintenance across the aviation leasing market.

Jeff Chatfield, Executive Chairman of Avation PLC said, "Avation is pleased to have selected the GE Aviation Air Vault Asset Transfer System to store and manage our fleet's aircraft records. Avation went through an extensive evaluation and comparison process to select a platform."

The Asset Transfer System is a collaborative tool that streamlines and simplifies the way that leased asset documentation is managed between airlines and lessors by allowing operators to organize records in accordance with industry standard. The system enhances the efficiency of lease returns by helping operators organize files, perform collaborative document reviews with their lessors, and transfer files through an intuitive and digital user interface.

Bosworth added, "The ability to connect records and data across aviation companies and the IT systems they use to manage their fleets will data availability and drive productivity."

Avation PLC (LSE:AVAP) is a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company headquartered in Singapore, managing a fleet of aircraft which it leases to airlines across the world. Their customers include Flybe, Virgin Australia, Thomas Cook, Air France, easyJet, Eva Air, Philippine Airlines, Air India, Vietjet Air, Fiji Airways, Mandarin Airlines, Galistair, airBaltic and Danish Air Transport. www.avation.net

GE Aviation, an operating unit of GE (NYSE: GE), is a world-leading provider of commercial and military jet engines, and avionics, digital solutions and electrical power systems for aircraft. GE is the world's Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. www.geaviation.com/digital

