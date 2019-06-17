Tectonic Gold Plc - Issue of Equity

17 June 2019

Tectonic Gold announces that application has been made for the admission of 10,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.01p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market ("Admission"). These shares are being issued in consideration of professional services provided by a long-standing associate of the Company which has historically opted to receive payment in equity. Further, the associate has retained all equity issued to date. Admission is expected to occur on 20 June 2019.

Following Admission, the Company will have 697,562,746 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 697,562,746.

The figure of 697,562,746 Ordinary Shares should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

About Tectonic Gold:

Tectonic Gold is a specialist gold exploration company, focused on the identification and delineation of large-scale, multimillion-ounce Intrusion Related Gold System ("IRGS") assets. Tectonic Gold holds a number of gold discoveries in the New England Orogen in Eastern Australia, a prolific gold region that is home to Australia's two largest gold production companies, Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining.

At the beginning of 2019 Tectonic Gold reached agreement with VAST Minerals Sands Pty Ltd ("VAST") to farm in to a 50% economic interest in VAST's diamond concession on the South African Government's Alexkor diamond mine. Tectonic plans to utilise cash flows from this project to fund further exploration and development of the Company's gold portfolio.

All gold assets, namely the Biloela, Clermont and Mount Cassidy Projects in Queensland are 100% owned and operated by Tectonic Gold.

Funds will be allocated to progressing the Mt Cassidy prospect during the 2019 calendar year with some diamond drilling currently being planned to be undertaken at the Prospect under its existing drill for equity deal with Titeline Drilling. 7,500m of diamond drilling remains available on a 50% cash payment basis under this agreement.

Mr. Brett Boynton, Managing Director - Tectonic Gold Plc

"We are very pleased to have on-going balance sheet support from one of our key partners."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

